Autorretrato, 2006

Por Suwon Lee



Caracas, noche del 23-01-07:



Martín dice: Suwon Coromoto Lee Hamilton!



xuwon dice: olaa



xuwon dice: coño martin se me paso ir por tu casa hoy







Martín dice: Tienes la foto con la que ganaste mención en la fia para que me la mandes porfa?



xuwon dice: jajaj te kedo fino eso de hamilton



xuwon dice: siiii







xuwon dice: ya te la mando







Martín dice: Tranquila, pasas mañana.



Martín dice: jejeje



xuwon dice: y tengo un mini blog







xuwon dice: con mis fotos



Martín dice: Dale



Martín dice: Buenísimo lo del miniblog, así pongo el link.



xuwon dice:

http://xuwon.multiply.com





xuwon dice: ahi mismo esta la de la FIA







xuwon dice: te la puedes bajar desde alli







Martín dice: El autorretrato de la fia tiene algo que ver, aparte de por ser autorretrato, con los autorretratos de múltiple exposiciónes?



xuwon dice: bueno, mi trabajo es siempre autobiografico







Martín dice: Si, estoy viendo el tu blog



Martín dice: en tu blog, perdón.



xuwon dice: es como una herramienta para la autoexaminacion, para la busqueda de eso que llaman identidad,,, eso que es tan intagible, pero que de alguna manera quiero atrapar por medio de mis fotos creando ambientes y situaciones







Martín dice: Claro, y ver qué descubres de ellas.



xuwon dice: yesca







Martín dice: El autorretrato de la fia es del año pasado? tiene título?



xuwon dice: si, es del 2006







xuwon dice: jeje no se si te suena a paja todo esto







xuwon dice: te llegó lo ultimo q te escribi?



xuwon dice:

pues creo que lo que quise transmitir con esa foto, es que la identidad es algo tan intangible como una sombra, que ésta misma sombra intangible se transforma y va desapareciendo, dando lugar - o quizas no- a una forma nueva, quizas luz?

xuwon says: (8:25:15 PM)

jeje no se si te suena a paja todo esto



Martín dice: Lo último que me llegó fué lo de la indentidad, y sigue tranquila que todo me suena bien.



Martín dice: Te iba a preguntar si esa identidad tenía que ver con lo de ser coreana y venezolana al mismo tiempo o si iba más allá que eso, pero ya me lo contestaste.



Martín dice:



xuwon dice: creo q todo empieza por alli, de ese sentirme diferente a los demas...desde pequeña siempre se me hizo saber q no era igual a los demas... y hasta cierto punto es asi... físicamente no encajo dentro de los patrones de lo q es un@ venezolan@ digamos promedio... pero al mismo tiempo, con cuanta gente puedes tu decir que te identificas, por ejemplo, cuando caminas por la calle?







xuwon dice: hay quienes dicen q todos somos semejantes, pero creo que aunque nos unen los sentimientos hacia ciertas cosas, cada quien es un mundo muy distinto al otro, y que eso de que yo o tu encajamos dentro de lo que es una identidad colectiva esta lejos de ser cierto







Martín dice: El tema de la identidad ha sido tratado por muchas personas refieriéndose normalmente al aspecto de la pertenencia o no de un lugar, bueno, tampoco es que conozco mucho, pero la manera como tú lo estás trabajando me parece diferente, que amplía el espectro y que lo tocas de una manera muy bonita.



Martín dice: Me gusta esa diferencia de la que hablas entre ser semejantes el uno al otro o de estar unidos por sentimientos hacia ciertas cosas.



xuwon dice: bueno, enfin, todo ese sentirme diferente distitna a los demas me ha hecho preguntarme muchas cosas... y lo que pienso hasta ahora



Martín dice: Uno se identifica con ciertas cosas de otras personas, de algunos lugares, pero eso no significa que tengas la misma identidad que ellas.



xuwon dice: es q uno cambia constantemente, que uno mismo esta en constante redescubrimiento y mudando pieles



Martín dice: Y que bueno que te las preguntas, y tratas de contestarlas al mismo tiempo, con esas maravillosas fotos!



xuwon dice: ay chico graciasss







Martín dice: Nuaidequé!



Martín dice: Bueno compinche, voy a dejarte, voy a colgar un post!



xuwon dice: date martin¡!



xuwon dice: un besito







Martín dice: Un beso, nos vemos mañana.



xuwon dice: sii, mira q voy a chacaito y de paso aprovecho pa llevarte eso







Martín dice: Chévere, avísame cuando estés por ir y nos encontramos.



xuwon dice: dale



xuwon dice: vas a estar todo el dia en casa?







Martín dice: No creo, tengo que hacer cosas fastidiosas, papeleos, pero todo por aquí cerca, así que no hay problema.



xuwon dice: dale te llamo







Martín dice: Fino, hasta mañana! y gracias por las fotos, el link y lo que me contaste, chau!