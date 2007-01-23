S - Suwon Lee
Autorretrato, 2006
Por Suwon Lee
Caracas, noche del 23-01-07:
Martín dice: Suwon Coromoto Lee Hamilton!
xuwon dice: olaa
xuwon dice: coño martin se me paso ir por tu casa hoy
Martín dice: Tienes la foto con la que ganaste mención en la fia para que me la mandes porfa?
xuwon dice: jajaj te kedo fino eso de hamilton
xuwon dice: siiii
xuwon dice: ya te la mando
Martín dice: Tranquila, pasas mañana.
Martín dice: jejeje
xuwon dice: y tengo un mini blog
xuwon dice: con mis fotos
Martín dice: Dale
Martín dice: Buenísimo lo del miniblog, así pongo el link.
xuwon dice: http://xuwon.multiply.com
xuwon dice: ahi mismo esta la de la FIA
xuwon dice: te la puedes bajar desde alli
Martín dice: El autorretrato de la fia tiene algo que ver, aparte de por ser autorretrato, con los autorretratos de múltiple exposiciónes?
xuwon dice: bueno, mi trabajo es siempre autobiografico
Martín dice: Si, estoy viendo el tu blog
Martín dice: en tu blog, perdón.
xuwon dice: es como una herramienta para la autoexaminacion, para la busqueda de eso que llaman identidad,,, eso que es tan intagible, pero que de alguna manera quiero atrapar por medio de mis fotos creando ambientes y situaciones
Martín dice: Claro, y ver qué descubres de ellas.
xuwon dice: yesca
Martín dice: El autorretrato de la fia es del año pasado? tiene título?
xuwon dice: si, es del 2006
xuwon dice: jeje no se si te suena a paja todo esto
xuwon dice: te llegó lo ultimo q te escribi?
xuwon dice: pues creo que lo que quise transmitir con esa foto, es que la identidad es algo tan intangible como una sombra, que ésta misma sombra intangible se transforma y va desapareciendo, dando lugar - o quizas no- a una forma nueva, quizas luz?
xuwon says: (8:25:15 PM)
jeje no se si te suena a paja todo esto
Martín dice: Lo último que me llegó fué lo de la indentidad, y sigue tranquila que todo me suena bien.
Martín dice: Te iba a preguntar si esa identidad tenía que ver con lo de ser coreana y venezolana al mismo tiempo o si iba más allá que eso, pero ya me lo contestaste.
Martín dice:
xuwon dice: creo q todo empieza por alli, de ese sentirme diferente a los demas...desde pequeña siempre se me hizo saber q no era igual a los demas... y hasta cierto punto es asi... físicamente no encajo dentro de los patrones de lo q es un@ venezolan@ digamos promedio... pero al mismo tiempo, con cuanta gente puedes tu decir que te identificas, por ejemplo, cuando caminas por la calle?
xuwon dice: hay quienes dicen q todos somos semejantes, pero creo que aunque nos unen los sentimientos hacia ciertas cosas, cada quien es un mundo muy distinto al otro, y que eso de que yo o tu encajamos dentro de lo que es una identidad colectiva esta lejos de ser cierto
Martín dice: El tema de la identidad ha sido tratado por muchas personas refieriéndose normalmente al aspecto de la pertenencia o no de un lugar, bueno, tampoco es que conozco mucho, pero la manera como tú lo estás trabajando me parece diferente, que amplía el espectro y que lo tocas de una manera muy bonita.
Martín dice: Me gusta esa diferencia de la que hablas entre ser semejantes el uno al otro o de estar unidos por sentimientos hacia ciertas cosas.
xuwon dice: bueno, enfin, todo ese sentirme diferente distitna a los demas me ha hecho preguntarme muchas cosas... y lo que pienso hasta ahora
Martín dice: Uno se identifica con ciertas cosas de otras personas, de algunos lugares, pero eso no significa que tengas la misma identidad que ellas.
xuwon dice: es q uno cambia constantemente, que uno mismo esta en constante redescubrimiento y mudando pieles
Martín dice: Y que bueno que te las preguntas, y tratas de contestarlas al mismo tiempo, con esas maravillosas fotos!
xuwon dice: ay chico graciasss
Martín dice: Nuaidequé!
Martín dice: Bueno compinche, voy a dejarte, voy a colgar un post!
xuwon dice: date martin¡!
xuwon dice: un besito
Martín dice: Un beso, nos vemos mañana.
xuwon dice: sii, mira q voy a chacaito y de paso aprovecho pa llevarte eso
Martín dice: Chévere, avísame cuando estés por ir y nos encontramos.
xuwon dice: dale
xuwon dice: vas a estar todo el dia en casa?
Martín dice: No creo, tengo que hacer cosas fastidiosas, papeleos, pero todo por aquí cerca, así que no hay problema.
xuwon dice: dale te llamo
Martín dice: Fino, hasta mañana! y gracias por las fotos, el link y lo que me contaste, chau!
27 Comments:
Qué bárbaro!! De lejos el mejor "post" que he leído en sopotocientos blogs (incluyendo el mío) en los últimos dos o tres años! Este post debería concursar en alguno de esos concursos (algo inútiles por cierto) de "mejor post del año" o algo así. Demasiado bueno.
La idea de autoreseñar el fotógrafo con una entrevista que en realidad es una conversación cotidiana que en realidad es una sesión de chat que en realidad es una entrevista que al final termina siendo un post, es sencillamente genial
Muy buena fotógrafa. Tremenda "S".
Un gran abrazo.
ese miniportafolio esta de lo mejor! (la de la maleta roja es un exito total!) .. en fin, gracias por alimentar a mi voyeur interno y presenar a la señorita lee hamilton
:)
*con lo de digitos me referia a los dedos je
Bravo!!!.
Genial este post.
Un abrazo
Geo dice: ;-)
qué bueno martin!!! me encantó y una S mejor que esta imposible. También está chévere la minipágina de suwon
Bueno, solo un admirador. Quizas veo o quiero reconocer o ver reflejado un deseo hacia la experiencia estetica, sea eso lo que sea, y el mismo pensamiento para la identidad con muchas gracias incluidas por ser, segun dice la autora, el motivo de esta imagen, la cual (jajaja ¿quizas incomoda por cierto?) es la busqueda de identidad y ella misma, (no yo que conste) identifica bien como motivo de hacer y sospecha subrepticiamente sobre las intenciones iniciales de su busqueda. Se para, respira hondo, duda. Ayayayayayayayyy, la identidad se cofunde con el resbalar, caer, deslizar, quizas mas, de algun liquido vizcoso sobre un vidrio, plexiglas, translucido. Devenir? Identidad? Pamplinas! una hermosa sugerencia y aqui sigo y puedo seguir, que importa solo gracias: primero a Martin, reitero con una palabra diferente otra igual: bella sugerencia... a xuwon: un signo de exclamacion...
RP
carajo suwon, realmnte me gusta mucho muchas (mucho muchas) varias fotos tuyas. Martin maestro fotografico, maestro en subrayar. Merci...
De verdad está finísimo!!! =)
ahora yo quiero hacer un diccionario también! me puedo copiar ??? jejeje
besito, hermano
Creo que es una de las fotos más preciosas que has posteado...
Ricardo, tu personal diccionario fotografico, me encanta. No me sale decirlo de otra manera. Se lo muestro a mis amigos. Y te quiero preguntar si lo puedo mencionar en mi blog, para que otros puedan verlo. No se, me pasa esta cosa de querer compartir esto que vos compaertis.
si queres él mio es WWW.ingeniopostmoderno.blogspot.com
beso
pao
Si, te confundi... soy de buenos aires, y te cuento que de la foto de Duane michals,(genial) de su...aquella tarde existio...se me vino la idea de un "adocumento" digo, como no saber si lo que se ve en las fotos existio,sino solo que lo ví y partir desde ahí como sin la condición de la prueba, romper la idea de suceso, y ver que queda. Experimientar con ese contrasentido en la imagen. Las fotos que se ven el blog, las tome con un telefono celular, que me tiene sorprendida, por que desde hace tiempo trabajo y tengo solo cámaras analogícas, tengo 2 ensayos (uno de gente en baños y el otro se llama piezas, este aún me cuesta definirlo en pocas palabras)recién empiezo a jugar con mi blog, a prueba y error, entonces intentaré poner tu dirección en él. Buenisimo que te guste, que me guste tu blog, ja....salío versito.Beso Paola
Hola, con respecto a tu pregunta en mi blog, la fotografia no tiene historia.. Al menos no que yo sepa. Esta chevere tu blog. Gracias por la visita.
hola...puedes ir a darte una vuelta a esta pagina ya que te gusta la foto , es un gran fotografo mexicano , con cosas muy interesantes....checala
http://www.flickr.com/photos/klint/
saludos
Epa, ¿y la "T"?
yo ya sali de la pereza....
www.ingeniopostmoderno.blogspot.com
me encanto tonolec, verlos -en fin-ayer, me encanto ayer.beso paola
Esta "S" parese eternassssss....
venezolanisimo!
QUE POCO CREATIVO POSTEAR UNA CHARLA POR MSN.LA VERDAD NO APORTA NADA.PARA ESO PASAS EL LINK DE UNA Y LISTO.ESPERO QUE TOMES BIEN MI CRITICA COMO YO TOME LA TUYA EN MI PAGINA.ES TODO
SALUDOS
LUCAS
