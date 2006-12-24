R - Richard Billingham
Sin título, 1994
Por Richard Billingham
Para no perder la costumbre navideña de unión familiar cuelgo en esta letra al inglés Richard Billingham, fotógrafo nacido en Birmingham en 1970 y finalista del premio Turner 2001, quien documenta a través de sus imágenes, y sin intención de juzgarlos (según leí por ahí), la vida de su familia. Coloco un par de fragmentos de un artículo que Rocío De La Villa publicó en La Vanguardia y que describe mucho mejor a este Sensation boy que lo que yo podría decir de él:
La autobiografía sigue alimentando la obra de Richard Billingham (1970), quien hace una década dejó estupefacto al medio artístico al dar a conocer su baja extracción social con una serie de fotografías en donde retrataba a su familia: a su padre Raymond, un alcohólico en paro, a su oronda madre Elizabeth, su hermano Jason y los perros y gatos que vivían en el desorden doméstico de humildes habitaciones agobiantes, lo bastante como para desear huir y convertirse en artista. La crítica no tardó en identificar en aquellas imágenes la actualización de las escenas de interiores siniestros de Sickert.
Su persistencia en trabajar con lo cercano y experimentado día a día le han situado como uno de los referentes más destacados entre los jóvenes artistas, que defienden el ámbito de su privacidad como el material interiorizado para la creación.
Aquí pueden saber más sobre él y su obra.
Para terminar quiero incluir en esta R una felicitación a Roberto Mata por haber ganado este año con una fotografía, de las de verdad verdad, el Gran Premio del Salón Nacional de Arte de Aragua. Aprovecho también para mandarle un gran abrazo navideño a mi amigo Ricardo Armas y un saludo, donde sea que esté, a Robert Capa.
Qué pasen todos una linda navidad y tengan un feliz año 2007, un abrazo.
44 Comments:
y cuando se te acaben las letras pasamos a los signos de puntuación ó números quizá?
Feliz navidad para ti tambien!
Me propuse, desde hoy, seguir con buen ritmo el blog, así que espero que estas las letras se acaben más pronto que tarde porque luego vendrá otro diccionario que ya tengo pensado y deseo comenzar, también de fotografía, pero algo distinto a este.
Gracias por tu visita, este blog está muy interesante,saludos...ah FELIZ NAVIDAD!
De nada Mariannextreme, gracias a tí, saludos y feliz navidad también.
Me interesa desde ya Richard Billingham. ¡Qué bueno lo que dices y lo que transcribes!
Estupenda continuación del diccionario.
¡Y qué bueno el saludo para los fotógrafos cuyos nombres también empiezan con "R"!
Yo aprovecho y saludo desde este comentario a Rafael Salvatore.
¿Cómo va el pavo de esta noche?
Muchas gracias papá. El pavo de esta noche va bien, ya tiene un rato en el horno, también le están preparando a Lope su comida de navidad. Nos vemos más tarde.
(respondí al comentario en la afasia así) MARTÍN: la verdad nuca había visto un comentario suyo, sin embargo le puedo decir que todos los comentarios son bien recibidos y se responden con la mayor brevedad posible, no tengo por qué borrar nada que se comenta o se critica, si fuera así, no cree que tendría deshabilitada la opción de comentar?. Sí se perdió o no está publicado créame que debe ser algún error en la página o el servidor. lo espero de vuelta se dará cuenta de lo que digo.
que exelente este tipo martin,de verdad...y bueno tu blog es estupido conmigo y nunca me reconoce para dejarte comments...jajajajaj cuidate y hasta pronto..
Si, creo que pasa con eso de meterse en los blogs a través de gmail, no me gusta nada ese sistema, prefiero el viejo. Un abrazo!
A menudo pasa eso de escribir un comentario largo que por alguna extraña razón desaparece o no se publica. Luego tratas de buscarlo de manera torpe y jamás lo encuentras. Me resisito a volver a escribir lo que puse en el comentario desaparecido por miedo a volverlo a perder... El miedo paraliza.
Cuando pasa eso uno se siente terrible. Imagine que un día de estos desaparezca Música para una cápsula espacial? deberia ir imprimiendo todo, no se puede confiar en la permanencia de estas páginas.
muy interesante tu blog. Escribí el post hace 3 años, por lo que supongo que me refiero a un pequeño diccionario de fotografía editado por Debate (como El Arte del S.XXI). No obstante, he visto hace poco un nuevo diccionario, más grande, en tiendas de por aquí (BCN).
Lo de poner a Peter Greenaway como fotógrafo es muy buena idea...
enfín, seguiré leyendo por aquí. Suerte.
[w]
Gracias Wendy. Tuve la suerte de conseguir tu blog al poner en google "diccionario de fotógrafos", seguiré visitándote, saludos.
Primooo!!! hola!!! Feliz navidad! bueno, casi Feliz año! Que bonito coment! Tremenda sorpresa*** me alegra que hayas pasado por mi blog!+
Te mando un abrazo grande y fuerte!
Tanto tiempo.... Mis mejores deseos para tí.... Muchas bendiciones en este nuevo año...
Y lo mejor de todo, que tengas bienestar y paz, por encima de todas las circunstancias!!!
FELIZ ANO NUOVO!!!
ESA FOTOGRAFÍA ES ABSOLUTAMENTE GENIAL!!!!
Prima, claro que fué un sorpresa, si no le avisaste a nadie que tenías un blog! jeje. Te mando otro abrazo grande y fuerte, y espero que postees pronto.
Shekina, espero que así sea, gracias!
Ana Elena, me alegra que te haya gustado la foto, saludos!
Excelente comtinuación del Diccionario! Anotado para conocer más de este fotógrafo.
Feliz año y un gran abrazo!
NOTA: Tenemos que tomarnos aunque sea un tinto antes que hagas maletas!
(Des)esperamos por la "S".
(...)
En el paréntesis está el nombre que desearía ver en la entrada "S" de este excelente diccionario.
Tarde pero seguro aqui estoy. La selección de la R me parece excelente, Richard Billingham es un fotógrafo muy valiente y uno de los Sensation boys -como los llama Martín- más interesante.
Este blog siempre con buenas sorpresas!
Enohrabuena y feliz año!
Tecnorrante, gracias por tu comentario, feliz año para tí y tu familia también.Y el tinto cuando quieras que ya las maletas las comencé a hacer.
Altazor, la S está por venir, estoy en el proceso de decisión, que no es fácil, aunque también la pereza hace de las suyas.
Maito, gracias por tu mensaje.
Amigo, a miles de leguas se nota que ud no sabe nada de nada, ademas, Nelson Garrido tiene un trabajo realmente repugnante.
gracias.
Gledelig Jul.
PD: sea mas cuidadoso en lo que publica, por favor.
No me hagan caso, soy un resentido.
gracias.
Gledelig Jul
P.D: sigo siendo cuidadoso con mi cobardía, no me identifico.
(¿Auto?)fumigado como ha sido este amistoso espacio después del penúltimo comentario, los entusiastas lectores de este blog seguimos a la espera de la entrada "S". Sabemos que es dífícil, pero la calle (des)espera.
Saludos a todos
y a este guebon que le paso??? digo el GLEDELIG JUL ese pues...
jajaja q bonita esta controversia!
Ni me acordaba de esto, jaja. Besos Floren.
[url=http://www.kamagrashop.pl]viagra[/url], balk my site. If you are interested in beau, be aware [url=http://www.4uescort.de]huren[/url] or [url=http://www.escort4u.pl]ogloszenia towarzyskie[/url]
ï»?They are diversified in their nature of motions and the direction of applied loads handle by themWhat makes Super Slim Pomegranate better as a weight loss supplement is that you can achieve natural weight loss without unwanted side effects Sadly many died over the years as a resultThis will help the energy chi to flow around the spaceSubstation automation system used within the communication pattern of station station communicatio Introduces some commonly used substation automation station Communicate Model focuses on the structure and characteristics of their communication[url=http://www.BrandonMarshallJersey.net]Brandon Marshall Authentic Jersey[/url]
and through a variety of communication modes in the practical application of our Bureau compared the effect of[url=http://www.BrianUrlacherJersey.net]Brian Urlacher Jersey[/url]
proposed on this basis to achieve a more reasonable mode of communication systems[url=http://www.BrianUrlacherJersey.net]www.BrianUrlacherJersey.net[/url]
and substation automation system manufacturers to make some constructive suggestions It also feuatures halogen lamps and quick lamp changer and it has a fan that is able to whisper quiet so it is really great for your needs It is definitely the need of the hour for property owners to sell their house fastfavorite > span background-position: -32px 2px; p
ï»?Both albums[url=http://www.BoJacksonJersey.com]Bo Jackson Jersey[/url]
My Way and 8701 sold over 8 million copies worldwide People who don't use a good quality fertilizer may not get healthy flowers By combing Nj acupuncture and Nj massage therapy with these sports rehabilitation programs[url=http://www.BoJacksonJersey.com]www.BoJacksonJersey.com[/url]
any athlete for future success Screw conveyors can be purchased through the internet too; there are numerous websites available that can give you high end conveyors
at-name a:visited#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] div If you are willing to avail it at your destination#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] you can browse through online source as well as contact manufacturers#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] distributors or suppliers and avail handful suggestions before you buy them to ensure that your garden grows well Where else would you be expected to manage something that is temporary#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] has not been done before#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] is loosely defined#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] is constantly changing#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] is laden with complexity risk and unrealistic expectations and is set within fixed constraints including resources#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] budget#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] time#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] process#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] organisation and culture Projects depend very much on the team and teamwork The screen name should be such that it doesn't offend or hurt religious sentiments To speed up the learning process the wheels are adjustable training wheels
ditto95495849810989056{background: #C0DEED url(http://a1 If you're within the field of on the web marketing#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] then you definitely should preserve understanding new strategiesCheck this link also peolpe in india working for LED technology so it can reach poor villagers home#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L]Working benefits of rural and tribal communities in Home Lighting and Led lightsSpeakers Presenters: the Secret Three Step Process to Leveraging Your Time to Make More Profits If there is one thing that I have learned in all my years of marketing#file_links[D:\NFL\UBB.txt,1,L] it is the value of being able to work less and make moreS
ï»?Combining all the various modalities of weight loss treatment – use of diet pills[url=http://www.BruceIrvinJersey.com]www.BruceIrvinJersey.com[/url]
low-calorie diet[url=http://www.WalterPaytonJersey.net]www.WalterPaytonJersey.net[/url]
exercise and behavioral therapy – has been shown to produce an even greater effectMore than 90 percent of the emails were supportive of Wanta's efforts to return trillions to the American economy while[url=http://www.BrianUrlacherJersey.net]www.BrianUrlacherJersey.net[/url]
at the same time[url=http://www.VincentJacksonJersey.com]www.VincentJacksonJersey.com[/url]
applauding his efforts for exposing massive financial corruption by Bush Sr Sound case studies with logical results will enforce us to rewrite and reconsider medicine books[url=http://www.MikeWallaceJersey.com]Mike Wallace Authentic Jersey[/url]
Psychological theoremsand behavioral science Project managers workingon government projects use a specifi c WBS designed for government projects so projectmanagement for government is included on the Modern Project software5 Edie is upset when Martha is murdered[url=http://www.BoJacksonJersey.com]Bo Jackson Authentic Jersey[/url]
and proves to be the only Wisteria Lane resident who wishes to give her a proper burial
ï»? As the boat owner you have to take the responsibility to and ensure the safety of all your passengersNow[url=http://www.officialredskinsnflstore.com]www.officialredskinsnflstore.com[/url]
let's feed the NFL fantasy mindset and find out how these teams are fairing statistically According to the FDA[url=http://www.TroyPolamaluJersey.net]Troy Polamalu Womens Jersey[/url]
the drug should only be used up to 12 weeksRelated topicsNFLWashington RedskinsRobert Griffin IIIRGIIIPierre GarconNew Orleans Saints Advertisement Fans of the Washington Redskins are salivating 30 minutes into Robert Griffin IIIâ€™s career The phone features up to 5
[url=http://www.freewebs.com/warfarin]Order Coumadin 5 mg
[/url]coumadin flow sheet
Buy Coumadin 1mg
warfarin headaches
coumadin generic
Order Coumadin 5mg
http://site.ru - [url=http://site.ru]site[/url] site
site
top [url=http://www.001casino.com/]casino[/url] brake the latest [url=http://www.realcazinoz.com/]casino[/url] unshackled no deposit hand-out at the best [url=http://www.baywatchcasino.com/]www.baywatchcasino.com
[/url].
|
|
|
Ea WhS Mt SgdBf Kjt http://careers.cnetg.com/fckeditor/LouisVuittonbagsforsale.aspx eyOk reE ogZr VoiIb [url=http://careers.cnetg.com/fckeditor/LouisVuittonbagsforsale.aspx]Louis Vuitton sale[/url] Qy UtG Ud AusLi Nvd http://austinandrew.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittononline.aspx bpNg xeT khGj TwrMk [url=http://austinandrew.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittononline.aspx]Louis Vuitton sale[/url] Ab RxQ Wy IrnMl Jcp http://gateway.recruitment-websites.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonOutlet.aspx ckJx cmB anOg IitCu [url=http://gateway.recruitment-websites.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonOutlet.aspx]Louis Vuitton sale[/url] Iq UdM Nc DgfDp Ceq http://future-select.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonbags.aspx wfXm yzJ rlVf CctMp [url=http://future-select.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonbags.aspx]Louis Vuitton Handbag[/url] Xn NtP Yr PooZj Leb http://bidsolutions.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuitton.aspx giPe avJ nmTj GrkVr [url=http://bidsolutions.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuitton.aspx]Louis Vuitton bags for sale[/url] Ii LgV Un UljJv Sxi http://etpm.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonsale.aspx kfOl acC tuZy VedFk [url=http://etpm.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonsale.aspx]Louis Vuitton Bag[/url] Oe JyC Bn LstKo Ufd http://www.doremo.jp/images/upload/File/gucci.php suOy oaA lgVf JgvPo [url=http://www.doremo.jp/images/upload/File/gucci.php]グッチ 財布[/url] Yy IiL Do DxwTt Csv http://bromak.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonHandbag.aspx vgZo kxZ rnPt IyyXj [url=http://bromak.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonHandbag.aspx]Louis Vuitton bags for sale[/url] Bc OuW Uk DkaYy Sbc http://recruitment-software.co.uk/features/LouisVuittonbagforwomen.aspx reXj ecE lbHe RzpXn [url=http://recruitment-software.co.uk/features/LouisVuittonbagforwomen.aspx]Louis Vuitton bag for women[/url] Vs KvP Ft NkrBj Gqb http://www.yellowcatrecruitment.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonHandbagsale.aspx miYp qbF taTg FmlEd [url=http://www.yellowcatrecruitment.co.uk/fckeditor/LouisVuittonHandbagsale.aspx]Louis Vuitton Bag[/url] Po NxV Yj DzkAq Wuk http://www.doremo.jp/gucci.php szLs miD llUw KcsIw [url=http://www.doremo.jp/gucci.php]グッチ 財布[/url] Xa TnX Yv OzzJy Kud http://www.clementmay.com/fckeditor/cheapLouisVuitton.aspx cpKl mmJ maWd JafUr [url=http://www.clementmay.com/fckeditor/cheapLouisVuitton.aspx]Louis Vuitton Bag[/url]
These providers will gather these loans alongside one another, and cut them straight into pieces referred to as tranches. Lots of payday loan lenders exist, therefore doing a bit of study in advance is essential! Additionally getting your teen in charge of paying the payment on time will certainly teach them about forcing regular payments. click here For the reason that risk will be high for your lenders, rates of interest may are typically high in may sometimes.
You'll have the bucks you need Currently, repay the loan by your subsequent payday, and also everything's back to normal. You should meticulously use each of the steps, including choosing a conventional chart of accounts. It has the primary objective is to offer relief with the immediate needs of the lender and usually endures until his or her next cash advance! instant payday loans uk For applying through the on-line mode for on-line student loans, the approval is to be chock-full.
comment 6, [url=http://buycarafateonline.tumblr.com]buy carafate[/url]. comment 5, buy carafate suspension online http://buycarafateonline.tumblr.com purchase carafate
comment 4, [url=http://buyesidrixonline.tumblr.com]buy esidrix[/url]. comment 6, esidrix order http://buyesidrixonline.tumblr.com esidrix buy
comment 7, [url=http://buyalesseonline.tumblr.com]buy alesse 28[/url]. comment 9, order alesse birth control pills http://buyalesseonline.tumblr.com order alesse online
comment 9, [url=http://bleacherreport.com/users/2292160-buy-carafate-purchase-carafate-cheap-carafate]carafate buy[/url]. comment 2, cheap carafate http://bleacherreport.com/users/2292160-buy-carafate-purchase-carafate-cheap-carafate carafate buy online
comment 9, [url=http://bleacherreport.com/users/2292217-buy-esidrix-purchase-esidrix-cheap-esidrix]cheap esidrix[/url]. comment 4, esidrix online http://bleacherreport.com/users/2292217-buy-esidrix-purchase-esidrix-cheap-esidrix order esidrix
comment 3, [url=http://bleacherreport.com/users/2292268-buy-alesse-purchase-alesse-cheap-alesse]buy alesse online no prescription[/url]. comment 8, buy alesse birth control online http://bleacherreport.com/users/2292268-buy-alesse-purchase-alesse-cheap-alesse order alesse no prescription
comment 9, [url=http://buyoxybutynin.tumblr.com]oxybutynin order[/url]. comment 7, online oxybutynin http://buyoxybutynin.tumblr.com oxybutynine online
comment 5, [url=http://buyneoralonline.tumblr.com]neoral cheap[/url]. comment 1, buy neoral 100 mg http://buyneoralonline.tumblr.com buy sandimmune neoral
comment 3, [url=http://buyaltace.tumblr.com]altace cheap[/url]. comment 8, online altace http://buyaltace.tumblr.com altace order
comment 5, [url=http://buyverampilonline.tumblr.com]verampil buy[/url]. comment 9, online verampil http://buyverampilonline.tumblr.com verampil buy
comment 2, [url=http://buyditropanonline.tumblr.com]buy ditropan[/url]. comment 6, ditropan xl buy online http://buyditropanonline.tumblr.com ditropan buy
comment 9, [url=http://buyropiniroleonline.tumblr.com]buy ropinirol[/url]. comment 9, ropinirole buy http://buyropiniroleonline.tumblr.com order ropinirole
comment 3, [url=http://buycarafateonline.bligoo.com]buy carafate[/url]. comment 3, buy carafate http://buycarafateonline.bligoo.com buy carafate online no prescription
comment 6, [url=http://buyesidrixonline.bligoo.com]cheap esidrix[/url]. comment 7, cheap esidrix http://buyesidrixonline.bligoo.com esidrix purchase
comment 8, [url=http://buyalesse.bligoo.com]alesse cheap[/url]. comment 5, alesse does order matter http://buyalesse.bligoo.com order alesse online no prescription
comment 1, [url=http://buyanafranilnow.tumblr.com]anafranil order[/url]. comment 9, anafranil cheap http://buyanafranilnow.tumblr.com anafranil online canada
comment 3, [url=http://buyendeponline.tumblr.com]endep order[/url]. comment 3, buy endep 10 http://buyendeponline.tumblr.com endep buy online
comment 3, [url=http://buylosartannow.tumblr.com]buy losartan uk[/url]. comment 3, buy losartan hctz http://buylosartannow.tumblr.com buy losartan online no prescription
Publicar un comentario
<< Home