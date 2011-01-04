C - Cecilia Estalles
Ceci es una de las personas más bellas, en todo sentido, que he conocido en Buenos Aires, de las pocas con quien realmente puedo contar en las buenas y en las malas. La quiero muchísimo.
Descubrí su flickr hace 33 meses y, por esas casualidades de la vida, a los pocos días nos cruzamos en el Malba en la conferencia de Sophie Calle, estuve a punto de decirle (a Ceci) que la conocía de internet, pero me dio vergüenza. Al día siguiente le escribí para agradecerle el haber podido entrar a la charla (me pasó una entrada, sin conocerme todavía, a través de la puerta) y para proponerle hacerle fotos, a partir de ahí nos conectamos ¡surgió el amor!
La fotografié para mi series "Chicas bañándose", "Diseño Interior" y "Mantenimiento", me ha conseguido un montón de modelos e invitado a participar en varios proyectos con ella, siempre con la buena onda, entusiasmo, alegría y ganas de ayudar a los demás que la caracteriza.
Creadora de La Explosiva "La revis que estalla", inventora de los Heladery Nights "El circuito de arte más dulce, inclusivo y popular", colaboradora entregada de la Fundación PH15, Ceci se mueve con su fotografía, y muchas veces con la de otros también, por todas partes, siempre veremos alguna foto suya en algún lado. Por ejemplo, parte de su hermosa serie "Tanta devoción" se puede ver en el actual número de la revista Muu+, y uno de los autorretratos de su trabajo "Mi hipocondría" estuvo hasta hace pocos días en la muestra Nano Festival Autorretratos y actualmente expone otro en la muestra de la bienal de la galería Arte x Arte. Para este año seguro que ya tiene algo colocado por ahí y alguna nueva serie de fotos o proyecto relacionado con la fotografía en mente o en progreso, ya nos enteraremos.
Aprovecho su hipocondríaca tarjeta de "Felices fiestas" y este primer post del año para desearles un feliz 2011 a todos.
14 Comments:
Me flipa la foto! Buenísimo este blog. Como siempre
¡Gracias Nachete, el primer comentario de la nueva era! Si se mete en el link de "flickr" podrá ver las demás fotos de la serie, es genial, especial para hipocondríacos, ¿o ya no lo es? ¡Abrazo!
Gracias por compartir!
¡De nada Flor, a ti por comentar!
gracias martín <3
;)
Papi. que lindo que volviste con tus historias.....
¡Gracias Luisín!
